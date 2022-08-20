Delhi Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers After Raid On Manish Sisodia

A dozen of IAS officers have been shifted between departments amid CBI raid on Manish Sisodia on Friday.

New Delhi:

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, a dozen IAS officers have been shifted between departments on Friday, hours after a CBI raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in reference to the Delhi Excise Policy.

According to a switch posting order issued by the companies division of the Delhi authorities, these transferred embody particular secretary of well being and household welfare Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had not too long ago really useful the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take motion towards Mr Rai for allegedly accepting Rs 50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an government engineer in two corruption circumstances.

Mr Rai has been transferred to the executive reforms division as its particular secretary, the order mentioned.

Currently, Mr Sisodia handles the well being portfolio within the Delhi authorities.

Vijendra Singh Rawat, a 2007-batch IAS officer, has changed Mr Rai. He may even maintain the extra cost of director (planning).

According to the order, 1990-batch officer Jitendra Narain has been made the chairman and managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) whereas southwest Delhi district Justice of the Peace Hemant Kumar has been given the extra cost as DFC’s government director.

Vivek Pandey has been appointed as secretary (IT) and given the extra cost of managing director of Geospatial Delhi Limited and director of Union Territory Civil Services. Until now, he was posted as secretary, administrative reforms.

An officer of the 2004 batch Shurbir Singh has been relieved of the cost of secretary (cooperation) and given the cost of secretary (energy) whereas he’ll proceed to be the chairman of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Officer Garima Gupta has been given the extra cost of particular secretary, transport, whereas she’s going to proceed to be the the managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation and secretary, social welfare and ladies and little one growth, the order mentioned.

Ashish Madhaorao More, a 2005-batch officer, has been given the extra accountability of secretary (companies) whereas he’ll proceed his duties as secretary, General Administrative Department, and workers officer to the chief secretary, the order mentioned.

Director of girls and little one growth Krishna Kumar has been given further cost of Registrar Cooperative Societies with impact from September 1.

The order mentioned 2010-batch officer Kalyan Sahai Meena has been appointed as particular secretary of city growth. He was posted as particular secretary, administrative reforms.

Sonal Swaroop, a 2012-batch officer, has been appointed because the particular secretary to the Lieutenant Governor. She was posted as further commissioner within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the order mentioned.

