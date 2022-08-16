Delhi govt launches training program for 50 women cab drivers

The nationwide capital’s Lt Governor V Ok Saxena has launched a coaching program for 50 girls cab drivers within the metropolis to be able to enhance the ratio of feminine drivers within the public transport sector. The LG additionally flagged off 40 electrical cabs with girls drivers behind the wheels on the occasion held on the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan. The occasion was attended by East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and different senior officers.

During the occasion, Saxena stated that driving coaching of ladies drivers was in step with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name for ladies empowerment. He added that independence would stay incomplete with out the “financial freedom” of ladies or their self-dependence.

The driving ability coaching program for ladies cab drivers will open up new employment avenues for ladies and make them self-reliant. “I am hopeful that the public transport sector in Delhi will have 50 percent of women drivers in coming years,” Saxena stated.

The coaching value might be borne in 50-50 proportion by the Transport Department and the cab aggregators. The skilled girls drivers might be taken within the fleet of the aggregators who’ve sponsored them. Under this system, 1,000 girls might be given coaching and guaranteed employment within the subsequent one 12 months.

The girls availing this scheme can register immediately with the transport division or they are often roped in by personal cab aggregators. Saxena additionally lauded electrical automobile fleet aggregator Blu Smart for roping in girls drivers and whereas these automobiles would contribute to atmosphere safety, the ladies cab drivers will guarantee the security of feminine passengers.

