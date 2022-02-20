Delhi Govt Replacing Its Old Diesel And Petrol Vehicles With Electric Ones

GAD not too long ago procured 12 electrical autos for use by ministers and high officers of the Delhi govt.

With an emphasis on combating air air pollution, the Delhi authorities has began scrapping its previous petrol and diesel autos and procuring electrical ones. The General Administration Department (GAD) has not too long ago procured 12 electrical autos for use by ministers and high officers of the Delhi authorities.

“We have also started the process to identify and send such vehicles that have completed their lifespan for scrapping,” mentioned a senior GAD officer.

According to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, the usage of diesel and petrol autos older than 10 years and 15 years respectively is banned in Delhi.

After the launch of the Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020, varied departments and autonomous our bodies of the Delhi authorities have began changing previous petrol and diesel autos of their fleets with electrical autos.

“It is being done on case-to-case basis keeping in mind the relatively higher prices of electric vehicles as compared to conventional vehicles,” mentioned a senior Delhi authorities officer.

In February final 12 months, the Delhi authorities had directed all its departments and autonomous our bodies to rent or buy solely electrical autos for his or her fleets.

“All departments of the Delhi government will now use only electric vehicles. Over 2,000 petrol and diesel vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had mentioned.

The GAD can also be engaged on alternative of a number of previous autos with VIP sequence of registration numbers like 0001 parked in loads close to the Delhi Secretariat.

“While these vehicles will be scrapped, their VIP registration numbers will be retained for registration of new vehicles to be procured by the department,” the officer mentioned.

Under Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy, 12 four-wheeler fashions can be found and eligible for buy and scrapping incentives supplied by the federal government.

