Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme

Each bus aggregator will likely be required to keep up a fleet of minimal 50 premium buses.

The authorities of the nationwide capital is looking for public suggestions on the draft scheme on introduction of app-based bus aggregators in order to cut back intra-city journeys of personal automobiles by making accessible premium air-conditioned bus service to folks. With this transfer, the federal government additionally goals to cut back air pollution. The metropolis authorities has sought strategies by September 8 on the draft Delhi Motor Vehicle Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme.

As per the draft notification, the aggregators must pay a one-time license price of ₹one lakh however for electrical buses, the license really feel shall be exempted to advertise clear transport choices. The license validity interval is about 5 years.

Under the scheme, every aggregator will likely be required to keep up a fleet of minimal 50 premium buses and will likely be permitted to have dynamic pricing, “above the threshold of peak fare of DTC AC buses”. Further, the aggregator will likely be required to hunt passengers solely by way of internet or mobile-based utility whereas no bodily tickets will likely be issued for a similar.

The scheme additional says that previous to the graduation of a visit, the aggregator shall publish the small print of the automobiles, the motive force and the employees and a ‘passenger manifest’ for the journey. Further reserving and additions to the passenger checklist will likely be allowed provided that carried out 10 minutes previous to the boarding time, it says. The passenger manifest will solely have the final identify, gender and age of the passenger and never their first identify.

As for security of girls, the app may also have a panic button on its app for ladies passengers. The scheme additionally states that no journey shall be cancelled after accepting the rent costs from a passenger, “save and except upon occurrence of a force majeure” whereupon they’ll both have to offer an alternate car or refund the fare costs.

