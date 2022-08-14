“Delhi Has Become The City Of Tricolours”, Says Arvind Kejriwal At Event

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and different officers.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday mentioned with the initiative of putting in 500 high-mast nationwide flags throughout the nationwide capital, Delhi has develop into the “City of Tricolours”.

He was addressing hundreds of scholars at an occasion to have fun the seventy fifth anniversary of India’s independence at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi. “Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high-mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country,” he mentioned.

He mentioned he noticed as many as 9 high-mast tricolours on his approach to the venue of the occasion.

The chief minister additionally requested everybody to pledge to take India to larger heights.

“Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let’s take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned.

The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and different officers.

Popular singers Sukhvinder Singh and Asees Kaur sang patriotic songs and enthralled the viewers.

Mr Kejriwal mentioned the Delhi authorities has distributed nationwide flags to 25 lakh kids to instil a way of patriotism in them. He mentioned freedom fighters made nice sacrifices for the nation and it was time to understand their desires.

“Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of Dalits and oppressed people. He gave us the best constitution in the world. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23. His martyrdom teaches us about supreme sacrifice for the country,” he added.

