Delhi Lawyer Accused Of Beating Cop In Police Station Gets Bail

A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to a lawyer accused of beating a cop inside Anand Vihar police station on the intervening night time of 30 and 31 July.

The lawyer was in judicial custody since August 6 within the matter. The video of the incident had gone viral.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court granted bail to Satish Kumar on furnishing a private bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety bond within the sum of the like quantity.

The court docket noticed, “Accused is a member of Karkardooma Bar Association, Delhi and a lawyer, It is expected of a Bar Member/an advocate to act with professionalism and dignity while conducting relations with public officials.”

Taking a critical view the court docket stated, “The act of the accused has belittled the institution of the Bar and the counsel for the accused appearing in the court have expressed their belief that act of the accused was not proper, though it was a result of the scuffle on account of police official HC Prakash, who was drunk in the police station.”

The Court, whereas granting bail, famous that within the current case, accused Satish Kumar is in judicial custody since August 6, 2022.

The incident pertains to July 31, 2022 when the accused is acknowledged to have obstructed and precipitated harm to the Head Constable in Anand Vihar police station. There isn’t any want for custodial interrogation because it has been allowed earlier, famous the court docket.

The Court stated, “All the offences are bailable in nature except the offence under 332 and 353 IPC, which also carries punishment which may extend to three years and two years respectively.”

Advocates Praveen Chaudhry, Dushyant Chaudhry, Satya Prakash Gautam and others showing on behalf of the accused argued that the accused is in custody since August 6, 2022 and nothing has been recovered from throughout police custody. The accused is a lawyer and went to police station solely to help his actual brother Ajay.

It was additionally argued that each one the alleged offences are bailable besides the offence beneath Section 332 (Voluntary inflicting harm to discourage public servant from his responsibility) and 353 (Assault or felony pressure to discourage public servant from discharge of his responsibility) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Public prosecutor opposing the bail plea submitted that on the night time of the incident the sufferer who’s a public servant was allegedly overwhelmed within the police station by the accused individuals and their associates. The accused shouldn’t be granted bail.

It was alleged that on August 6, HC Prakash got here to the police station with a viral video of the stated brutal and inhuman assault within the police station by above stated individuals and gave his assertion associated to the incident on the night time of July 31 the place he alleged that he was obstructing from fulfiling his responsibility and overwhelmed by Ajay, Satish Mayank, Ansh, Saheb Singh, Keshav, Rahul, Sourav and their associates.

