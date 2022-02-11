Delhi makeup artist pays unique tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Sidharth Shukla

A make-up artist in Delhi has paid a really distinctive tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in her newest transformation video. The legendary singer died on February 6. The make-up artist, Dikshita, shared the video on her private Instagram web page and it has left folks surprised. The share has additionally gone insanely viral.

“Fir iss janam mai… Kaash mulaqat ho,” she wrote whereas posting the video. The caption is part of a line from the well-known tune ‘Lag Ja Gale’ that Lata Mangeshkar sang within the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi?. That’s, nevertheless, not all. She additionally added “My Tribute to Lata ji,” in her caption.

Take a have a look at the wonderful transformation video under.

The video which was posted two days in the past has acquired greater than 50,000 likes thus far. “So amazing wowwww,” an Instagram consumer commented on the fantastic transformation. “Masterpiece,” stated one other. “I am so proud of you, you are so amazing,” an individual commented.

In one other video that she had posted on February 1, she additionally used the identical solution to pay homage to late actor and Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla. He died on September 2 final 12 months.

The video has been appreciated by greater than 2.86 lakh folks thus far. “kyaaa ho aap soo talented (How are you so talented),” a consumer commented. “This is so amazing, you literally are making the characters look like they are reliving,” stated a consumer.

She had even paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the Republic Day this 12 months.

“Tum mujhe khoon doge main tumhe aazadi doonga”~Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 🇮🇳 This 12 months, celebrating a hundred and twenty fifth delivery anniversary of the bravest Indian freedom fighter whose patriotism in direction of India has left a mark within the hearts of all of the generations from previous, current and the longer term,” she captioned the video.

So, what do take into consideration these wonderful transformations by the Delhi-based make-up artist?