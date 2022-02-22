Delhi Man Assaults Neighbour For Getting Engaged To Someone Else, Commits Suicide

According to police, each lived in the identical locality and the person wished to marry the lady

New Delhi:

Upset over his neighbour getting engaged to another person, a person bodily assaulted her in northeast Delhi earlier than committing suicide, police stated on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old girl sustained extreme head accidents and is present process remedy in a personal hospital right here, they stated.

According to police, each lived in the identical locality in Loni, Ghaziabad and the person wished to marry the lady.

He attacked her at round 7.30 am on Monday in Delhi’s Meet Nagar whereas she was on her strategy to work. He then returned house and ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police stated, including no suicide observe was discovered.

“A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and investigation was taken up,” stated Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast).

“However, we got to know later that the accused had committed suicide in his home which comes under the jurisdiction of Loni police station in Ghaziabad,” he added.

The girl’s father advised police she had just lately received engaged to man named Deepak however their neighbour was aggravated with this and allegedly attacked her, the senior officer stated.

The girl was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, however later referred to Max hospital in Patparganj, they stated.

