Delhi-NCR rains are here and Twitter is filled with photos, videos and reactions

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke as much as a wet morning on Monday. It turned out to be a welcoming sight for a lot of because it introduced respite from the blisteringly sizzling days. The bathe additionally prompted a number of city-dwellers to take to Twitter to specific their reactions. While some posted pictures, others shared movies. Some additionally expressed their pleasure and happiness by way of these tweets. A couple of additionally grabbed the chance to share memes.

People are tweeting about #DelhiRains quite a bit since this morning – a lot in order that the hashtag can also be trending on the micro-blogging website. Take a have a look at a few of the tweets under:

“Happiness is….Delhi rains in summer,” wrote a Twitter consumer and posted two stunning pictures.

Another particular person mentioned that they’d plans to go to workplace however is now caught working from residence due to the Delhi rains:

Here is a gorgeous picture of an overcast Delhi sky shared by a Twitter consumer who is kind of shocked to have taken the shot:

Here are some hilarious but relatable tweets:

The tweet is a reference to the enduring cartoon Tom and Jerry.

Are you crew AC or crew fan? Or neither?

Here’s what a person posted from the Delhi Airport earlier immediately.

The early morning rain and powerful gusts have caused power outages in certain areas in Delhi-NCR. It has additionally precipitated disruptions in air and highway visitors.

What would your response to the Delhi rains be?