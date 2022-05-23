Delhi-NCR rains are here and Twitter is filled with photos, videos and reactions

Trending Stories

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke as much as a wet morning on Monday. It turned out to be a welcoming sight for a lot of because it introduced respite from the blisteringly sizzling days. The bathe additionally prompted a number of city-dwellers to take to Twitter to specific their reactions. While some posted pictures, others shared movies. Some additionally expressed their pleasure and happiness by way of these tweets. A couple of additionally grabbed the chance to share memes.

People are tweeting about #DelhiRains quite a bit since this morning – a lot in order that the hashtag can also be trending on the micro-blogging website. Take a have a look at a few of the tweets under:

“Happiness is….Delhi rains in summer,” wrote a Twitter consumer and posted two stunning pictures.

Another particular person mentioned that they’d plans to go to workplace however is now caught working from residence due to the Delhi rains:

Here is a gorgeous picture of an overcast Delhi sky shared by a Twitter consumer who is kind of shocked to have taken the shot:

Here are some hilarious but relatable tweets:

 

The tweet is a reference to the enduring cartoon Tom and Jerry.
Are you team AC or team fan? Or neither?
Here's what an individual posted from the Delhi Airport earlier today.
The early morning rain and powerful gusts have caused power outages in certain areas in Delhi-NCR. It has additionally precipitated disruptions in air and highway visitors.

What would your response to the Delhi rains be?


