Delhi-NCR witness hailstorm and rain, people flood Twitter with shower posts

Delhi-NCR witnessed a spell of rain adopted by a hailstorm. It turned out to be a welcoming sight for a lot of because it introduced respite from the blistering temperature, which rose once more after the final spell of rainfall a couple of days in the past. The bathe additionally prompted a number of city-dwellers to take to Twitter to specific their reactions. Many shared movies and pictures of the rainfall.

People tweeted in regards to the rainfall utilizing the hashtag #DelhiRains. We have collected a few of the tweets so that you can get pleasure from.

“A beautiful view of mammatus clouds from #Ghaziabad – Delhi order. #DelhiRains,” learn a tweet by a Twitter deal with referred to as IndiaMetSky Weather. The bio of the deal with says it’s run by a “Young Passionate Weather enthusiast.” They additionally posted a picture:

This Twitter person shared a tremendous video of the rainfall. Don’t overlook to show up the quantity whereas watching the video:

“My Niece & Nephew enjoying #DelhiRains,” with this brief and candy caption, a person posted these photographs.

Here’s a video that reveals little balls of ice falling from the sky – a hailstorm.

Then there’s this particular person who posted a video and captioned it as a “Beautiful evening.”

This inidivual captured a lightning amid rainfall:

What would you tweet?