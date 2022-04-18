Delhi Police Chief Meets Cop Injured In Violence, Assures Support

Delhi violence: The Delhi police chief enquired about injured cop Meda Lal’s well-being.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana late on Sunday visited the sub-inspector’s residence who sustained a bullet damage in the course of the violence in Jahangirpuri, and warranted him of full help from the division.

Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Jahangirpuri Police Station had suffered the damage in the course of the violent clashes that occurred between two communities throughout a spiritual procession on April 16 night.

Mr Asthana enquired about Mr Lal’s well-being and mentioned that the complete power is pleased with the braveness he displayed on the website of violence.

“CP Delhi visited Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Police Station Jahangirpuri at his residence and enquired about his well being. CP, Delhi informed SI Meda Lal that the entire Force is proud of his courage and sense of duty, which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob,” mentioned an announcement by the Delhi police.

“He assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Department during these testing times,” added the assertion.

One extra accused has been arrested in reference to clashes that broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri space on Saturday, taking the full variety of arrests to this point to 21.

Two juveniles have additionally been detained within the reference to the incident that left 9 individuals injured, together with eight police personnel and a civilian.

“One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is found to be previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case under Jahangirpuri Police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are collectively probing the incident, mentioned Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

Of the 20 accused individuals within the case, 14 have been produced earlier than the Rohini courtroom on Sunday, which despatched two prime accused – Ansar and Aslam – to police custody for a day. The remaining 12 have been despatched to judicial custody for 14 days.