Delhi Police shares heartwarming post for K9 squad to celebrate International Dog Day. Watch

International Dog Day 2022: Most of the canine videos that dominate the Internet seize their cute antics and lovely actions. Once shortly, nevertheless, individuals additionally get to see these clips that present canines working with police departments. Yes, the K9 squads which are specifically educated to assist the law enforcement. One such video was not too long ago posted on Twitter by Delhi Police together with a candy caption.

“Hand in Hand with us, Man’s Best Friend is always at work to keep the National Capital safe and secured,” they wrote and shared a video. The fantastic clip reveals glimpses of the division’s K9 squad. From strolling with their handlers to coaching, the video reveals them engaged in varied actions. The division additionally added the hashtag #InternationalDogDay signifying they shared the video to have a good time this special occasion.

Take a take a look at the tweet:

The video was posted earlier right now. Since being shared, the clip has gathered near 2,500 views. Furthermore, the submit has additionally accrued practically 130 likes. The video has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback to react to the video. “German shepherd is the best ever breed in the world. From smelling to attacking, no replacement of this breed,” wrote a Twitter person. “Great,” shared one other together with a thumbs up emoticon.