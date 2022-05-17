Delhi Police warns against drunk driving with Multiverse of Madness twist

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you will need to have already seen Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer launched in India on May 6 and the plot offers with the idea of multiverse. The movie has additionally impressed a witty publish on the social media deal with of Delhi Police. Taking inspiration from the movie, the Delhi Police’s official deal with used its reference to attract consideration to street security and warn in opposition to drunk driving.

The Delhi Police warned in opposition to drunk driving by doing a witty wordplay on the Marvel film. “If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home’! Don’t Drink & Drive for a safe ‘#Homecoming’ #nowayhome” it tweeted. ‘Far From Home’ and ‘No Way Home’ are the titles of Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland. The Delhi Police tweet additionally had a photograph of whisky being poured right into a glass. The Delhi Police posted the tweet on May 13 and it’s got 275 likes to this point.

See the tweet under:

The tweet struck a chord with the customers who praised the creativity of Delhi Police in getting its message throughout.

“Great way to appeal youth,” commented a Twitter consumer. “Shouldn’t they get the award for the best meme creator. Their tweets are fun to read,” wrote one other. “Love how the police is getting so on point with their communication!” mentioned a 3rd.

See some responses to the tweet by Delhi Police:

Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olson, John Krasinski and Rachel McAdams. The movie is directed by Sam Raimi.

What are your ideas about this tweet by Delhi Police?