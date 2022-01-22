Delhi Positivity Nearly Halves In A Week, Deaths Highest In 3rd Wave

The positivity fee, nevertheless, has nearly halved within the metropolis. (FILE)

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths within the final 24 hours – highest variety of deaths in a single day after June 5 which noticed 68 fatalities – as a consequence of COVID-19. The metropolis logged 11,486 circumstances, which is seven per cent greater than yesterday’s numbers (10,756). The spike in circumstances comes with the rise within the variety of exams – from 59,629 to 70,226 in a day. The positivity fee, nevertheless, has nearly halved with 16.36 per cent right this moment from 30.64 per cent on January 15.

With the contemporary circumstances, the whole an infection tally within the nationwide capital rose to 17,82,514. The loss of life depend elevated to 25,586.

On Friday, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal turned down a proposal accepted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for lifting the weekend curfew and odd-even foundation of opening of outlets until additional enchancment within the pandemic scenario.

COVID-19 circumstances within the nationwide capital have seen a marked decline over the previous few days – from a peak of almost 30,000 on January 14 to lower than 12,000 right this moment.