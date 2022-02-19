Delhi Records Minimum Temperature At 10.8 Degrees, Air Quality “Moderate”

On Friday, the utmost temperature recorded in Delhi was 28.4 levels Celsius (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi’s minimal temperature settled at 10.8 levels Celsius, regular throughout this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Saturday.

Relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am, it stated.

The climate workplace has predicted sturdy floor winds throughout the day and the utmost temperature is more likely to hover round 28 levels Celsius.

The air high quality index (AQI) of Delhi improved to the average class and it learn 186 round 9 am, in keeping with the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (218), Ghaziabad (225), Gurgaon (200), Noida (169) and Greater Noida (167) was recorded between poor and average classes.

An AQI between zero and 50 is taken into account good, 51 and 100 passable, 101 and 200 average, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 extreme.

On Friday, the utmost temperature recorded within the nationwide capital was 28.4 levels Celsius, whereas the minimal temperature settled at 9.7 levels Celsius.