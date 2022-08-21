Delhi Reports 942 Covid Cases, No New Death

No new loss of life has been reported as a result of illness in Delhi in final 24 hours. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi on Sunday reported 942 contemporary COVID-19 circumstances with a positivity fee of seven.25 per cent, in accordance with knowledge shared by town well being division.

No new loss of life has been reported as a result of illness.

The contemporary circumstances on Sunday got here out of 13,001 exams performed the day past, the bulletin stated.

With this, Delhi’s caseload went as much as 19,93,823 and the full loss of life depend to 26,420.

On Saturday, Delhi noticed 1,109 COVID-19 circumstances, with a positivity fee of 11.23 per cent, and 9 fatalities as a result of viral illness.

The metropolis on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 circumstances, with a positivity fee of seven.53 per cent, and three fatalities.

On Thursday, it recorded 1,964 COVID-19 circumstances with a check positivity fee of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 circumstances of Covid had been logged within the metropolis on Wednesday with a positivity fee of 9.92 per cent.

On Tuesday, the nationwide capital reported 917 Covid circumstances with a positivity fee of 19.20 per cent and three deaths as a result of an infection.

On Monday, town had logged 1,227 circumstances with a positivity fee of 14.57 per cent, whereas eight folks died as a result of illness.

Before this, town had logged greater than 2,000 circumstances each day for 12 consecutive days. The nationwide capital recorded 12 deaths resulting from COVID-19 on February 13.

