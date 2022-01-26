Delhi Sees 3rd Straight ‘Cold Day’, Maximum Temperature 6 Notches Below Normal

Delhi has recorded seven chilly days in January up to now, based on IMD.

New Delhi:

Delhi skilled a chilly day on Wednesday nevertheless it was not as chilly because the day earlier than, based on the India Meteorological Department.

The night time temperature dipped to five.8 levels Celsius, three notches under regular, as chilly northwesterly winds swept the northern plains. The metropolis’s most temperature peaked at 16.4 levels Celsius, six notches under the traditional.

Palam, Narela and Jafarpur recorded a extreme chilly day — their most temperature was a minimum of 6.5 levels under the traditional.

It was additionally the third consecutive “cold day” within the nationwide capital.

Delhi had seen the coldest January day in 9 years on Tuesday, with the utmost temperature plunging 10 notches under the traditional and settling at 12.1 levels Celsius.

Before this, January 3, 2013, had skilled a most temperature of 9.8 levels Celsius, based on India Meteorological Department (IMD) knowledge.

The chilly was so intense that each one climate stations in Delhi recorded their most temperatures 10 levels to 11 levels Celsius under regular.

According to IMD, a “cold day” is when the minimal temperature is lower than 10 levels Celsius and the utmost is a minimum of 4.5 levels Celsius under the traditional. A “severe cold day” is when the utmost temperature is a minimum of 6.5 notches under the traditional.

According to IMD knowledge, Delhi has recorded seven chilly days in January up to now, the very best within the month in a minimum of a decade.

Senior IMD scientist R Ok Jenamani mentioned Delhi has recorded a most temperature of lower than 17 levels Celsius on 12 days this month, the very best since 2003 which had seen 18 such days.

The most temperatures have been decrease than regular for the reason that second week of January. Minimum temperatures have been near or above regular.

This is basically as a consequence of fog and low clouds stopping lengthy publicity to the solar.

There have been seven western disturbances in Delhi this January as towards a standard of three to 4 within the month.

Rains as a result of western disturbances elevated moisture within the air which led to foggy circumstances amid low temperatures on a lot of the days.

