Delhi Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI Improves To ‘Moderate’ Category

The minimal temperature within the nationwide capital dropped down to 6 levels Celsius.

New Delhi:

People in Delhi awakened witnessing a foggy morning on Saturday thereby resulting in a dip in visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted chilly to extreme chilly day situations for some components of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh throughout the subsequent 24 hours.

“Dense to Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days,” the climate bulletin added.

The minimal temperature within the nationwide capital dropped down to 6 levels Celsius and the utmost temperature is predicted to the touch 19 levels Celsius.

#WATCH Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the nationwide capital, leading to extraordinarily decreased visibility Visuals from Firoz Shah highway, Rajpath, and India Gate pic.twitter.com/VzAkv8EShq — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

The air high quality improved considerably on Saturday morning and moved to the average class with the air high quality index (AQI) touching 132, in line with the newest estimates up to date by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality, improved significantly from yesterday’s ‘very poor’ air quality due to rain and gusty wind that washed out particulate matter in air. A few spells of light rain are likely today improving AQI further but to remain within ‘moderate’. From tomorrow onwards relatively calm surface winds are likely and air quality gradually degrades back to ‘poor’ and then to ‘very poor’ as rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation,” learn the bulletin by SAFAR immediately.

This improvement in air high quality indices comes after a number of components of the nationwide capital obtained gentle rainfall early on Friday morning. Yesterday, the air high quality within the nationwide capital was within the ‘very poor’ class with an total AQI was recorded at 313, in line with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)