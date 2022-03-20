Delhi Woman, 76, Dies After Son Assaults Her Over Property Dispute: Police

The girl, who had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, died on Friday, stated police. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aged mom over a property dispute in Dwarka space, resulting in her demise, police stated on Sunday.

The girl, recognized as Angoori Devi, 76, died within the Safdarjung Hospital on Friday, they stated.

Police had been first knowledgeable of the quarrel and harm to the girl on Thursday by the DDU hospital the place the girl was first admitted by her son-in-law Manoj Kumar.

The hospital authorities informed police that an aged girl belonging to Uttam Nagar was admitted to the hospital by her son-in-law, a senior police officer stated.

On reaching the hospital, the police discovered that the girl had obtained accidents on her head and arm and was unfit to present her assertion, the officer stated.

The police subsequently lodged an FIR towards the girl’s son Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Mohan Garden, beneath part 308 (try and commit culpable murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dass was arrested and produced earlier than a courtroom which remanded him in judicial custody, the officer stated.

A preliminary probe into the matter revealed that there was a scuffle among the many girl’s youngsters out of her two marriages over property distribution during which the girl was severely damage, police stated.

Meanwhile, the girl who had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for additional remedy died on Friday night following which the police added the IPC part 304 pertaining to culpable murder not amounting to homicide within the FIR lodged towards Dass.

