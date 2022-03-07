Delivery agent gives petrol from his own bike to strangers stranded on the road

Acts of kindness and selfless deeds by strangers makes you consider in humanity. Sometimes whereas one is caught in a troublesome state of affairs, a stranger comes and helps you by going out of their approach and it makes you keep in mind them for all times. Like this heartwarming story shared by a lady on LinkedIn in regards to the time she received stranded on the highway after the bike she was travelling on ran out of gasoline and a supply agent working for Swiggy got here to her rescue.

In the LinkedIn publish, the lady named Akshita Changan shared that at 12:15 am one evening, her bike out of the blue stopped mid-way to house because it ran out of gasoline. She was together with her brother and there weren’t many individuals on the highway till they noticed a supply man trying out an handle on his cell. Her brother approached him and requested if he may also help him tow his bike.

“Sir, I’m going the other way round and I can’t be late for delivery,” mentioned the supply agent in accordance with the publish.

However, he requested them for a bottle of water. Unfortunately, they didn’t have any so he took off his supply bag, emptied his personal water bottle, received down on his knees and began eradicating petrol from his bike so they may use the petrol to succeed in the closest petrol pump, she mentioned within the publish.

“Before I was able to express my gratitude, he headed to his bike. Just as he accelerated, I rushed to ask his name, ‘Mi Roshan Dalvi’ he replied and sped away,” she wrote in a weblog publish for Swiggy.

“At a time when the wealthy complain about the rising fuel prices, it was extraordinary to meet a simple delivery person who offered his fuel to strangers. His kind and considerate gesture left us in awe. For us, he was an angel disguised as a delivery person,” she wrote within the blog.

“Kudos to people like Roshan Dalvi who prove time and again that humanity comes from within and is not a mere result of education, degrees, attending skill workshops. It is a firm belief in our values and ethics,” a person commented on her LinkedIn publish. “Kudos to him,” wrote one other.

What are your views on this act of kindness proven by a stranger?