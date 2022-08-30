Delivery driver stabbed and bitten trying to stop robbery suspect in Malden

MALDEN — Samaritan who was making an attempt to cease a person from stealing a handbag was stabbed and bitten by the suspect, police stated. It occurred in Malden on Monday afternoon.

As he confirmed us the stab wound to his leg and the bites on his arm, Ryan Dos Santos didn’t wish to present his face as he admitted what he did was a bit loopy.

“I saw the opportunity, tackled him,” Dos Santos stated. “Who’s going to run at a guy with a knife threatening to stab you? Not everyone.”

A neighborhood teen recorded video even earlier than police arrived of Dos Santos pinning the suspected purse snatcher to the bottom in an alley off Chestnut Street.

“He was able to stab me in my leg, my quad,” Dos Santos stated. “Bit me three times on my left arm. I was able to hold him. Police came shortly after.”

It started simply earlier than 2 p.m. Monday when police say a person wrenched a girl’s purse away as she was strolling close by. The suspect ran by means of a yard after which proper previous the place Dos Santos was delivering groceries for Instacart. That’s when Dos Santos heard neighbors screaming and tackled the person, even because the suspect stabbed and bit him.

“I don’t think it’s that big a deal,” Dos Santos stated. “I did what every good citizen should do. I don’t know if they would but should.”

Police actually do not agree with that, at the same time as they acknowledge Dos Santos’ bravery. But additionally they level out he might have been killed and so they’d quite have witnesses simply observe.

“You don’t know what you’re getting into,” stated Malden Police Capt. Marc Gatcomb. “Call the police and just be the eyes and ears for us.”

Police say the suspect is 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody and consider he adopted the lady from the close by T station. Ryan says he subdued the suspect on intuition and continues to be sorting by means of the confrontation that has many neighbors calling him a hero.

“The bitemarks sting a bit,” he stated. “I’m feeling pretty good. Being called a hero. That’s nice.”