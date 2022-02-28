Delivery rider deaths could be subject of coronial inquest

The deaths of 4 meals supply riders may very well be collectively investigated in a coronial inquest that might scrutinise security requirements inside the gig economic system.

The NSW Coroners Court is weighing up whether or not to launch a public inquiry into the deaths of Uber Eats riders Dede Fredy, Bijoy Paul and Ik Wong, and Hungry Panda rider Xiaojun Chen, who have been killed in street accidents whereas working in Sydney in late 2020.

Bijoy Paul, a 27-year-old Uber Eats rider from Bangladesh, was killed in a street incident in 2020.

The potential judicial evaluate comes after an overhaul of security requirements imposed upon the on-demand supply trade by the NSW and Victorian governments, and a push by unions and the federal opposition to alter office laws affecting members of the gig economic system.

Mr Fredy, 36, died three days after a collision with a automobile in Marrickville, in Sydney’s internal west, in September 2020, abandoning household in Indonesia.