Demetrius Wynne, Charged With Killing Minneapolis Artist Susan Spiller, Set To Stand Trial Starting Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a number of delays, the trial for a person accused of murdering a Minneapolis artist in 2015 is about to start Monday.

Demetrius Wynne is charged with killing Susan Spiller when he was 14. He is 21 years previous now, and being charged as an grownup.

Spiller, 68, was brutally killed in her dwelling. Wynne and his household lived subsequent door to her on the time.

Police matched fingerprints discovered on a window of Spiller’s dwelling to Wynne.