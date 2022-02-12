Demo against COVID-19 vaccines in Canberra, Australia

Thousands of protesters marched via Canberra on Saturday calling in opposition to obligatory COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions.

At least one particular person was seen being detained by police outdoors Australia’s Parliament House.

Police officers mentioned that they had anticipated as much as 10,000 protesters to reveal within the Australian capital.

The protest was held days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced that Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated vacationers and enterprise vacationers from 21 February.