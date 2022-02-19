‘Democratic world must show its teeth’ on Belarus, says Tsikhanouskaya

“Belarus rule in regional security is crucial. Our crisis that started in illegal elections and crackdowns spilled over the region,” stated Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, the self-proclaimed chief of democratic Belarus.

“The regime in Minsk became a threat to neighbours to the whole continent and it’s time to stop it right now.”

The winner of the disputed Belarussian election in 2020 spoke with Euronews on Friday earlier than assembly delegates on the three-day Munich Security Council, which started within the Bavarian capital.

Tsikhanouskaya’s attendance comes amid Belarus’ function within the disaster between Moscow and the West. President Alexander Lukashenko has stated he’s prepared for his nation to host “nuclear weapons” within the nation if Minsk is threatened.

Lukashenko, who has lengthy been an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, can also be internet hosting joint conflict drills in a present of unity towards the West.

The opposition chief known as for “unified action” from the West, saying the “democratic world must show its teeth”.

“If Russian troops won’t leave after the 20th of February we might face an entirely new dynamic and I want to get more support for Belarus here,” stated Tsikhanouskaya.

Lukashenko joined his Russian counterpart to watch strategic conflict drills on Saturday.

Western officers have warned that the navy drills in Belarus could possibly be cowl for preparations for an invasion of Ukraine and a doable assault on Kyiv.

“The regime in Minsk hides the massive crisis behind the military drills behind the Ukrainian crisis. It blackmailed European migrants, now they are threatening with nuclear weapons and of course, it is shameful,” stated Tsikhanouskaya.

Watch the interview with Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya within the video participant above.