Demons blanket Brisbane Lions and leave Gabba crowd stunned

The Lions’ turnovers started to mount, which the Demons punished with relentless accuracy. When beneath stress, Melbourne’s dominant midfield struggles to search out their forwards. Here, because the Lions coughed the ball up, alternatives opened up all over the place.

Pickett, having fun with the perfect patch of soccer in his profession, was an electrical presence, however he was additionally given a rare quantity of area. Lions defenders will likely be waking in fright after a grimy night time the place they had been systematically pulled aside.

Lachie Neale and Hugh McCluggage, as ever, tried laborious and had been Brisbane’s finest. But there was no want for Melbourne to lock down on Neale. They merely backed their very own larger, stronger and deeper midfield to get the job accomplished.

Angus Brayshaw, relishing his return to the centre sq., was once more monumental. Petracca and Oliver had been as ever; Oliver received’t have accomplished his Brownlow medal possibilities any hurt with one other dominant efficiency. James Harmes made a well timed return.

It was a warning to Melbourne’s rivals. They are removed from accomplished but. You might throw a blanket over them; they didn’t have a participant who did not contribute on the night time, and located a degree they’ve seldom reached this season.