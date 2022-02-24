‘Demons’ led to shocking Victorian killing

A Victorian man who killed his mom within the grip of a psychotic episode, as a result of he believed she was a demon, continues to be ready to be despatched to a psychiatric hospital.

Trent Bird was discovered not responsible by motive of psychological impairment in October final 12 months after he killed his mom at his Hedley property within the state’s east.

In the week earlier than the killing in August 2020, his psychological state was deteriorating and he had a dispute with a accomplice, the Supreme Court of Victoria was informed at a particular listening to.

The physique of 73-year-old Lorraine Bird was discovered on the property after her son was harm when he veered his motorcycle into the trail of an oncoming automotive.

“I’m not sure if I have to die or go to a psych ward. I’ve been fighting demons all day. I killed a demon in front of my tractor up the back paddock,” Mr Bird stated, in response to a witness.

When emergency providers arrived on the scene, he took swings on the police and threw sand and stones as he lashed out at folks.

He was yelling about “killing pigs” and “putting a stake” by a demon, the courtroom was informed on the particular listening to final 12 months.

Mr Bird was taken to hospital with a damaged pelvis. Police checked the Pearson Rd property as a result of they had been involved about his mom.

They discovered a tractor in a gully on the property and made the horrific discovery of the lady’s physique “under some hay on the forks of the tractor”.

Psychiatrists discovered Bird was psychotic on the time of the brutal killing and believed his mom was taken over by an entity “in league with dark forces that were closing in on him” to kill him, the courtroom was informed.

But regardless of being discovered mentally impaired on the time, a listening to within the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday was informed there have been nonetheless no beds out there in a specialist psychological hospital.

His lawyer informed the courtroom he hoped Mr Bird would have the ability to be launched on a non-custodial supervision order, however Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth stated it will be a “complete novelty”.

“In nearly 18 years … I’ve never had it suggested that someone can commit such a horrendous and violent and unexplained crime and be released on a non-custodial order after such a short period,” Justice Hollingworth stated.

Mr Bird nonetheless had little or no perception into his psychological sickness, she stated.

She stated it was “extremely frustrating” no beds had been out there, however there was a ready record to get into the ability.

The matter will return to courtroom later this 12 months.