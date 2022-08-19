Demons thrash Lions in Gabba AFL mauling

Ruthless Melbourne have flexed their premiership muscle to place themselves within the field seat for a prime two end with a 58-point AFL mauling of Brisbane in Friday’s conflict on the Gabba.

Boosted by a four-goal show from Kysaiah Pickett, the premiers merely blew away the Lions on their very own turf in what was basically a top-four shootout, sauntering to a 18.7 (115) to eight.9 (57) victory.

The win lifts Melbourne to second on the ladder and holding a proportion edge over third-placed Sydney, who tackle St Kilda on Sunday.

Brisbane’s prime 4 hopes at the moment are hanging by a thread with a win to both Collingwood in opposition to Carlton or Fremantle in opposition to GWS this weekend to price them a finals double-chance.

If each the Magpies and Dockers win they’re going to leap above Brisbane and ship the Lions to sixth on the ladder heading into finals.

As properly as Pickett, Bayley Fritsch scored 4 objectives whereas Ben Brown had three majors and Christian Petracca booted two in a show by the Norm Smith medallist that included 23 disposals, 5 inside 50s and a match-high 10 rating involvements.

Angus Brayshaw and Clayton Oliver picked up 27 and 30 disposals every whereas Steven May was a dominant pressure on the again in opposition to Brisbane’s potent ahead line.

There was a late concern for the Demons nevertheless with Luke Jackson subbed out within the last time period with a knee damage whereas Harrison Petty was caught on digicam in tears at three-quarter time.

Joe Daniher and Hugh McCluggage kicked two objectives every for the Lions whereas Lachie Neale was valiant in defeat with 29 disposals, six tackles and 4 clearances.

Adding to Brisbane’s woes, Cam Rayner was positioned on report within the first quarter for a sling sort out on Brown which left the Demon needing remedy for a bloodied nostril.

Midfielder Jarrod Berry was additionally subbed out within the last quarter after succumbing to an ankle damage picked up earlier within the match.

In entrance of a sellout Friday evening crowd of 32,172, the Demons set the template when Pickett kicked his first purpose simply 20 seconds into the match.

Melbourne had three objectives on the board and have been 20 factors clear when a Daniher lengthy bomb lastly obtained the hosts on the board 13 minutes in.

Down by 31 on the first flip, Brisbane kicked the primary purpose of the second quarter by Dan McStay however from there it was all one-way visitors because the Demons kicked seven unanswered objectives.

The fortunes of the 2 groups was highlighted when a hopeful kick by Petracca took a depraved bounce over a Lions defender and over the goal-line within the rout.

By halftime the Demons had charged to an unassailable 66-point benefit.

Melbourne’s 13.3 scoreline was the very best conceded at halftime by the Lions on the Gabba since Geelong’s 15.6 on their method to an 85-point win in spherical 16, 2017.

Brisbane rallied with two early objectives at the beginning of the third time period however the Demons prolonged their result in 70 factors on the last flip.

Lions soccer supervisor Danny Daly and his Melbourne counterpart Alan Richardson had a heated dialogue through the three-quarter time break shortly after Petty’s outburst, with Lions captain Dayne Zorko apologising to the Demon after the match.