Demonstration outside the EU summit in support of Ukraine

Ukrainian activists held an indication in Brussels forward of Monday’s EU summit to name for harder sanctions towards Russia.

The protesters level out that European Union officers had promised full sanctions on Russian oil and gasoline by the start of June, however up to now, on the finish of May, there was no oil embargo.

The EU has already imposed 5 units of sanctions on Russia over its battle in Ukraine. The EU has focused greater than 1,000 folks, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior authorities officers, in addition to pro-Kremlin oligarchs, banks, the coal trade and others.