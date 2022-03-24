Europe
Demonstrations for Ukraine outside the European Commission in Brussels.
About 300 supporters of Ukraine gathered in Brussels on Thursday afternoon as leaders gathered within the metropolis to debate the battle in Ukraine.
The demonstrators lay on the bottom for a couple of minutes to characterize the our bodies of Ukrainians who’ve died for the reason that battle started a month in the past.
The demonstrators urged EU and NATO leaders to do extra to assist Ukraine, both by offering extra weapons and fighter jets or by closing Ukrainian skies.