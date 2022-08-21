Demonstrators in Chile voice their support for new draft constitution

Thousands of individuals demonstrated within the centre of Chile’s capital Santiago on Saturday to demand the best to first rate housing and to specific their assist for the brand new structure for the nation.

The draft might be put to a referendum on 4 September.

More than 15 million Chileans will determine whether or not or not they wish to approve a brand new Magna Carta.

Protesters carried ethnic flags such because the Whipala of the Andean peoples in assist of claiming sure to the brand new structure.

The draft constitution was drafted over the course of 1 12 months by a 154-member Constitutional Convention. It seeks to exchange the present one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet with one which recognises new rights and types of nationwide and state organisation.

“This 4 September in Chile we are going to live a historic moment because we have the possibility of leaving behind the Constitution of the tyrant, the Constitution of Pinochet,” Karina Nohales, one of many spokespersons for the demonstration.

Opponents of the brand new structure collect, too

Dozens of supporters additionally demonstrated in a bicycle caravan by way of Santiago, whereas within the modest municipality of La Pintana, a name referred to as the “Aprobazo” was ready.

In the municipality of Puente Alto, south of Santiago, a focus of girls with Chilean flags carried canvases that learn “Not like that, I reject!”

They declared themselves in favour of rejecting the draft structure, which in response to them, doesn’t symbolize all Chileans.

“If the rejection wins as we think it will happen, those who are going to carry out a new constitutional reform have to finally agree, this draft constitution is bad,” stated lawyer Carol Bown, a former member of the Constitutional Convention representing the right-wing.

Other supporters of rejection got here with flags and posters to Plaza Italia, the epicentre of the protest in Santiago, to show.

Chile is dealing with a troublesome electoral marketing campaign with numerous misinformation, primarily on social networks.

“I am going to risk it for a Chile that is united by a new Constitution, whether it wins the Approval or the Rejection,” stated President Gabriel Boric.

The Cadem Public House survey, some of the recognised in Chile, provides I Reject because the winner (46%) over the I Approve choice (37%), whereas Pulse Citizen provides these in opposition to 45.8% in comparison with 32.9% of these in favour.

This Saturday, the final polls of the plebiscite have been recognized because the electoral legislation prohibits publishing them 15 days earlier than the election.