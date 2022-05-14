Dems queasy about Lincoln Project ‘help’ in 2022 campaigns

Thanks, however no thanks.

Democrats in robust elections this 12 months are feeling queasy concerning the controversial Lincoln Project, which introduced a slew of hot-button races it plans to insert itself into.

“This year, the broad authoritarian movement coursing through the Republican Party is putting democracy’s very existence on the ballot,” the group mentioned in a blustery May 5 press release. “To defeat this threat, The Lincoln Project announced the most crucial races to the survival of democracy in the United States.”

The assertion got here together with a map of 2022 targets, which included governor’s races in Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona; Senate openings in Ohio, New Hampshire and Nevada; and a slew of the Democrats’ most weak House members.

The Lincoln Project drives their truck with a digital billboard round New York in Nov. 2020. AFP by way of Getty Images

“Pls no,” tweeted Izzi Levy, spokesperson for Democrat Tim Ryan, who’s working for the Senate in Ohio in opposition to GOP nominee J.D. Vance.

“The first rule of campaigning is do no harm and that’s what every outside organization’s goal should be and the Lincoln Project fails epically in that mission,” mentioned one senior Democratic House staffer, including that the group has little to supply past jazzing up Twitter activists.

The Lincoln Project, a political motion committee shaped in 2019 by Trump-hating former Republicans, grew to become extensively beloved amongst “resistance” Democrats in the course of the 2020 election for his or her bare-knuckle video adverts which ceaselessly went viral.

The Lincoln Project has introduced their plans for upcoming elections. @ProjectLincoln/Twitter

The group’s fortunes soured after John Weaver, one in all their founding members, was compelled out when he was busted for allegedly sexting with young men and sexual harassment. The PAC employed the legislation agency Paul Hastings LLP to conduct a evaluation which discovered “no evidence that anyone at The Lincoln Project was aware of any inappropriate communications with any underage individuals at any time prior to the publication of those news reports.” Critics called it a whitewash.

The Lincoln Project discovered itself in additional scorching water in the course of the 2021 Virginia governor’s race after they admitted staging a fake white supremacist rally in an try and smear GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin. The scheme backfired, and Youngkin was elected.

With Democratic management of the House hanging by a thread, the Lincoln Project is hoping to wade again into Virginia on behalf of two of the celebration’s most embattled incumbents. Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger.

The group’s fortunes soured after John Weaver, one in all their founding members, was compelled out. AP

“We’ve received no contact and we will continue running a race on the issues that are most important to Coastal Virginians.” Luria’s marketing campaign supervisor Katharine Fegley instructed The Post concerning the Lincoln Project.

“My message to them – if I were Spanberger or Luria — is please send money but stay busy elsewhere,” mentioned Larry Sabato, University of Virginia political scientist, including that each races have been extremely aggressive and the presence of the controversial PAC was “probably not helpful”

“Sending people with Tiki Torches was a bad idea and it would be a worse idea this year,” Sabato mentioned.

The Lincoln Project didn’t reply to request for remark.