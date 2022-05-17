Denel employees win urgent bid for R13.2m in unpaid wages | Fin24

Arms group Denel has been struggling to pay workers for 2 years.

A gaggle of Denel workers have received an pressing courtroom bid to have their unpaid salaries paid.

The state-run arms firm has been unable to pay full salaries to its workers for the previous two years.

Denel has been allotted round R3 billion to settle curiosity funds, however this can’t be used to pay workers.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered state-owned arms producer Denel to pay R13.2 million in excellent salaries to 42 un-unionised present and former workers.

The struggling defence group has been unable to pay its roughly 2 800 workers their full salaries since May 2020.

Unions together with Solidarity and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have already received courtroom orders directing Denel to pay their members their full salaries.

Now, a bunch of workers who weren’t a part of a union have received their case in a non-public courtroom motion.

On Tuesday, the courtroom dominated that Denel should pay 42 present and former workers between R55 000 and R700 000 inside 10 days of the ruling. The workers are owed a mixed R13.2 million in unpaid wages for the interval between May 2020 and April 2022.

The group’s authorized consultant, advocate Michael Matlapeng, advised Fin24 that whereas his purchasers are hopeful Denel will “find their senses and pay”, they’re able to method the courtroom to implement the order.

This is the second time that Matlapeng and colleagues have represented Denel staff in search of salaries. In February, he represented 14 Denel workers who have been awarded R4.3 million in unpaid wages.

After Denel did not make the fee, the group approached the courtroom the implement the order. The 14 workers have been paid in March after a Denel account at RMB was hooked up.

Interest funds vs salaries

While Matlapeng is assured that his purchasers can be paid, it is unclear the place the cash will come from.

Denel had been allocated around R3 billion to settle ballooning interest payments by the nationwide authorities.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan introduced in March that this cash cannot be used to pay staff salaries because it has been ring-fenced for debt repayments.

Denel didn’t reply to a request for remark.