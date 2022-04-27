Denmark agrees €15m deal to send 300 foreign prisoners to Kosovo

A deal to ship 300 prisoners from Denmark to Kosovo for €15 million per yr was signed, authorities in Copenhagen stated.

The transfer is aimed to ease overcrowding in Danish prisons, which are actually at overcapacity.

“We have now signed an innovative agreement that will ensure better capacity in our overcrowded prisons and relieve the pressure on our prison officers,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup stated in a statement on Wednesday.

The prisoners that will probably be despatched to Kosovo are international detainees who’re attributable to be deported after their sentences. They are anticipated to be moved to a facility in Gjilan — 50 kilometres from the capital Pristina — at first of 2023.

The EU member state had beforehand introduced its plans to hire jail cells within the small Western Balkan nation of about 2 million in December.

Parliaments of each international locations nonetheless need to approve the venture.

Last yr, the EU nation has additionally handed a controversial regulation that enables asylum seekers to be transferred overseas whereas their functions are being processed.

“With this agreement, Denmark is also sending a clear signal to foreigners from third countries who have been sentenced to deportation: your future is not in Denmark, so you should not serve your sentence there,” Haekkerup stated.

The jail inhabitants in Denmark has jumped by 19% to greater than 4,000 between 2015 and early 2021.

During the identical interval, the variety of jail guards within the nation fell by 18%, in keeping with nationwide statistics.