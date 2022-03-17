Denmark agrees extradition treaty with UAE, eyes British tax fraud suspect

Denmark on Thursday signed a basic extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates which it stated it will use to hunt custody of a Briton charged with defrauding Danish tax authorities through so-called “cum-ex” buying and selling schemes.

“This agreement aims to expedite specific criminal cases. This includes the extradition of one of the suspected perpetrators in the dividend tax case,” Denmark’s Justice Ministry stated in a press release.

A spokesperson from the ministry confirmed to Reuters that the individual in query is Sanjay Shah, a British citizen charged with swindling Danish tax authorities for as a lot as 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion).

Shah, who lives in Dubai, denies any wrongdoing and his spokesperson known as the extradition therapy

“political posturing.”

“We have maintained for the past seven years that he received legal advice that the trades were legal so there is no chance of extradition happening in the near future at all,” he stated.

The ministry declined to touch upon when a possible extradition might occur.

Danish prosecutors have charged 9 people in a number of instances associated to the dividend tax schemes, wherein the Danish state says it was defrauded greater than 12.7 billion crowns ($1.8 billion).

