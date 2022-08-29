Denmark and Germany approve Baltic Sea wind hub to offset Russian gas

Denmark says it should improve its deliberate offshore wind energy to assist Europe restrict its reliance on Russian gasoline.

The undertaking will connect with the German grid and will have the ability to provide electrical energy to 4.5 million European houses in 2030.

A 470-kilometre undersea cable is predicted to run from the Danish island of Bornholm to northern Germany by means of the Baltic Sea.

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck described the proposal as a “flagship project”.

“With such projects among European partners, we achieve two key goals at the same time; European energy security and climate neutrality,” he added.

Currently, Denmark and Germany have respective offshore wind vitality capacities of 1.5 gigawatts and 1 gigawatts.

But the brand new deal — introduced in Copenhagen on Monday — will improve the Danish wind energy capability within the Baltic Sea to three gigawatts.

Denmark’s vitality minister Dan Jørgensen has mentioned that “international cooperation is more urgent than ever before” to additional cut back greenhouse gasoline emissions and to make Europe impartial from Russian gasoline and oil.”

On Friday, Germany’s overseas minister Annalena Baerbock mentioned wind from the Baltic Sea may produce “more than twice the installed capacity of all German coal-fired power stations.”

Baltic Sea nations “need to set the sails, work together and set course towards making our region more sustainable, more resilient and more secure,” Baerbock mentioned.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has remained dedicated to ending the nation’s greenhouse gasoline emissions by 2045, earlier than some other main industrialised nation.

To meet the purpose, Scholz’s authorities has mentioned it should shut coal-fired energy vegetation that had been reactivated as a result of warfare in Ukraine, finish imports of Russian oil and coal this yr, and intention to cease utilizing Russian gasoline throughout the subsequent two years.

Monday’s announcement comes a day earlier than an vitality summit in Copenhagen to debate methods “to make the Baltic Sea area freed from Russian vitality and on the similar time pave the best way for a big inexperienced transition”.