Denmark arrests man over promotion of ISIS on social media

A person was arrested in Denmark on Wednesday on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism legal guidelines by allegedly selling ISIS on social media.

Police stated home safety company PET took half within the operation, however they didn’t give additional particulars, together with the suspect’s age.

“We still have a longer investigation ahead of us,” Copenhagen Police Inspector Dannie Rise stated.

PET reported final month that Denmark’s “biggest terrorist threat” stays individuals who sympathize with extremist militants, together with ISIS and al-Qaeda.

The company stated “a significant number of terrorist attacks have been averted in Denmark” and the menace towards the nation “remains serious.”

