Denmark authorises construction of Baltic Sea gas pipeline to Poland

Denmark has authorised the development of a brand new pipeline between Norway and Poland to scale back Warsaw’s dependence on Russian gasoline.

The “Baltic Pipe” undertaking goals to make sure that Poland receives provides of Norwegian gasoline via the Baltic Sea. The pipeline is predicted to have an annual transport capability of 10 billion cubic metres of pure gasoline.

The Danish vitality infrastructure supervisor Energinet confirmed on Tuesday {that a} new environmental allow had been granted.

An authentic allow for the undersea gasoline pipeline was rejected by authorities final yr as a result of environmental considerations.

“Energinet can start construction work on the parts of the project in East Jutland and on West Funen that have been on hiatus since May 2021,” Energinet stated in a statement.

Concerns had been raised in regards to the influence of the 210-kilometre Danish pipeline on protected animal species.

“We are very busy taking into account nature and wildlife in connection with the construction of the Baltic Pipe,” stated the principle undertaking supervisor, Søren Juul Larsen.

“I am glad that we have received an environmental permit that thoroughly describes the considerations we will take into account, among other things, the protected animal species in the areas we pass through.”

Energinet expects the pipeline to be partially commissioned from October, and totally operational by 1 January 2023.

The EU has supplied €215 million in funding for the Baltic Pipe Project, which can even permit Poland to provide gasoline to the Danish market.

Poland had introduced in 2019 that it might not lengthen its contract with Russian big Gazprom past 2022, which coated two-thirds of its gasoline consumption.

Last week, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany suspended the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which connects its territory to Russia through the Baltic Sea.