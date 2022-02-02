Denmark becomes first EU country to lift all Covid-19 restrictions





This signifies that an indoor masks mandate, the usage of a “Covid pass” for bars, eating places and different indoor venues, and the authorized obligation to self-isolate if you happen to check optimistic are all ending.

“No one can know what will happen next December. But we promised the citizens of Denmark that we will only have restrictions if they are truly necessary and we’ll lift them as soon as we can,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke advised CNN on Monday. “That’s what’s happening right now.”

Denmark is the primary nation within the European Union to elevate all restrictions. The transfer comes at a time when it has the second-highest an infection fee, or seven-day common of recent infections, of any nation on the earth, in line with Our World in Data

Widespread vaccination and boosters have helped the nation open up once more, stated Heunicke, including that the variety of hospitalizations and sufferers in intensive care is lowering day by day, “thanks to vaccination.”

According to Our World in Data , 81% of Denmark’s inhabitants is totally vaccinated towards Covid-19. Asked about vaccine mandates, Heunicke stated: “Luckily we don’t need that in Denmark … I’m really happy that we don’t need it because it’s a very troubling path to move that way.” Søren Brostrøm, director-general of Denmark’s Health Authority, agreed that the variety of Covid-19 instances within the nation was very excessive, however advised CNN that the hyperlink between infections and extreme sickness had been damaged. “At the same time as infections are skyrocketing, patients admitted to intensive care actually going down,” he stated. “It’s around 30 people in ICU beds right now with a COVID-19 diagnosis, out of a population of 6 million.” Brostrøm stated he didn’t assume vaccine mandates had been needed. “I do not believe in imposed vaccine mandates,” he stated. “It’s a pharmaceutical intervention with possible side effects. You need as an authority to recognize that. I think if you push too much, you will have a reaction — action generates reaction, especially with vaccines.” Danish authorities proceed to advocate taking an at-home check earlier than coming into contact with teams of individuals, particularly those that are weak, in line with the well being minister. And PCR exams will proceed to be out there to the general public in an effort to verify Covid-19 instances. Some vacationers — primarily those that haven’t been vaccinated or beforehand contaminated with Covid-19 — will nonetheless have to check on entry to Denmark, and quarantine measures stay in place for these arriving from high-risk nations, however these are the one pandemic restrictions that stay. On January 26, the nation’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated she anticipated spring, summer time, and early autumn to be “an open Denmark with hugs, parties and festivals.” The authorities has warned that later within the autumn and into the winter, one other season of elevated infections — which can require further vaccinations — is anticipated. Frederiksen stated the federal government wouldn’t rule out the chance {that a} fourth shot may very well be needed for everybody. Denmark first lifted all Covid-19 restrictions in September 2021, however later reinstated them within the face of a 3rd wave of infections.





