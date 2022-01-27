Denmark becomes first EU country to scrap all COVID-19 restrictions

Denmark is to carry all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, with Omicron hospital admissions and deaths remaining secure and excessive charges of vaccination.

“Tonight we can shrug our shoulders and find the smile again. We have incredibly good news, we can now remove the last coronavirus restrictions in Denmark,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen mentioned at a press convention, following suggestions from the Epidemic Commission and with all the principle political events’ help. The final restrictions can be dropped on February 1.

The announcement comes as a brand new subvariant of Omicron, BA.2, is gaining a foothold in Denmark and driving infections up, with 46,000 new COVID-19 circumstances recorded on Wednesday.

“Recent weeks have seen very high infection rates, in fact the highest in the entire pandemic,” Frederiksen mentioned. “Therefore, it may seem strange and paradoxical that we are now ready to let go of the restrictions.”

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke added: “The situation in Denmark is that we have this decoupling between infections and intensive care patients, and it is mainly due to the large attachment among Danes to revaccination. That is the reason why it is safe and the right thing to do now.”

Some 82 p.c of Denmark’s inhabitants aged 12 and over is absolutely vaccinated with two doses, of whom 50 p.c are boosted with a 3rd dose, in response to the Danish Health and Medicines Authority.