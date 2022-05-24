Denmark confirms first monkeypox case
The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Denmark in a
one who examined optimistic after coming back from a visit to Gran
Canaria in Spain, the Danish well being authorities mentioned, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
“The patient has mild symptoms and is in home isolation,” the
Statens Serum Institut (SSI) mentioned in a press launch.
Monkeypox is an infectious illness that impacts people and
sure animals and is unfold by shut contact, based on
the SSI. Fever, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes and
exhaustion are all attainable signs.
Monkeypox typically causes delicate signs and sufferers often
require no hospital remedy.
Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke mentioned in a press launch that
“The Danish well being authorities don’t anticipate a widespread
outbreak of an infection, however we’re intently monitoring the scenario
to be able to be as ready as attainable.”
On Sunday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and
Control (ECDC) reported 59 confirmed instances of monkeypox and at
least ten suspected infections within the member states of the European
Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA).