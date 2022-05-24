Denmark confirms first monkeypox case

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Denmark in a

one who examined optimistic after coming back from a visit to Gran

Canaria in Spain, the Danish well being authorities mentioned, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

“The patient has mild symptoms and is in home isolation,” the

Statens Serum Institut (SSI) mentioned in a press launch.

Monkeypox is an infectious illness that impacts people and

sure animals and is unfold by shut contact, based on

the SSI. Fever, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes and

exhaustion are all attainable signs.

Monkeypox typically causes delicate signs and sufferers often

require no hospital remedy.

Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke mentioned in a press launch that

“The Danish well being authorities don’t anticipate a widespread

outbreak of an infection, however we’re intently monitoring the scenario

to be able to be as ready as attainable.”

On Sunday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and

Control (ECDC) reported 59 confirmed instances of monkeypox and at

least ten suspected infections within the member states of the European

Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA).