Denmark council responds to dog owners petition

The Shire of Denmark has amended its canine coverage to incorporate a biennial overview after canine homeowners lodged a petition calling for an expanded off-leash canine train zone within the Prawn Rock Channel.

Residents raised considerations throughout public query time at Tuesday’s assembly over the present canine train space on the well-liked swimming and fishing spot.

Karen Winer introduced a petition with 412 signatures from fellow canine homeowners on the November 17 assembly calling on the shire to revisit the previous off-leash canine train space.

The previous canine train space was outlined after the November 2014 council assembly, which saved extra of the Prawn Rock Channel space as an off-leash canine space.

In May 2021 the shire voted to ban canines from an space stretching alongside the seaside at Prawn Rock Channel and Ocean Beach.

Ms Winer once more voiced her frustration at public query time on Tuesday, saying the group was not given sufficient time to overview and reply to the shire’s earlier determination.

An officer’s report in response to the petition, which was thought of on the March 15 council assembly, mentioned Denmark’s growing inhabitants was bringing a “higher risk of conflict between users of all public areas”.

“All users of public spaces will have to compromise to ensure social sustainability and best meet the whole community’s needs,” the report mentioned.

“The current dog policy and Ocean to Channel concept plan aim to present a balanced outcome where all stakeholders are accommodated.”

Councilors unanimously voted to amend the canine areas coverage to incorporate a biennial overview.

The first overview assembly will probably be earlier than July 2023, alongside additional group session.