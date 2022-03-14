Denmark deploys troops to Estonia as NATO strengthens its eastern edge

The Danish Royal military has deployed some 150 troops and tools to Tapa, Estonia.

The troops — a part of the Viking Company, a section of the Jutland Dragoon Regiment — are formally changing the French 5e Dragons Regiment as the extra factor in NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Tapa.

The autos embrace Piranha autos, vehicles and sanitary autos.

NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence is at the moment led by the UK Royal Tank Regiment, with France and Denmark additionally offering forces on a rotating foundation.

Baltic leaders have known as for NATO troops to be stationed at bases similar to Tapa on a everlasting foundation.

“The Bear, as Russia known as, is at all times subsequent door. The inhabitants nonetheless remembers how life was like in Soviet occasions, and positively, they don’t wish to return — together with the ethnic Russian-Estonian inhabitants, who declare themselves Estonians and don`t wish to have something to do with Putin`s Russia,” says Joao Espinho, an aviation advisor at Amari Airbase in Estonia.

“Estonia is a NATO member, it’s an EU member. Putin must assume twice earlier than invading.”

In addition to the 150 troops in Estonia, Denmark plans to send two fighter jets to an island in the Baltic Sea as well as a combat battalion of 700 to 800 soldiers to contribute to NATO’s operations.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly warned that the military alliance will defend every inch of its territory should Russia attack a member country.

“NATO is the strongest alliance in historical past, and make no mistake: we’ll defend each ally in opposition to any assault on each inch of NATO territory,” Stoltenberg said at the organisation’s headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. “An assault on one ally will set off a response from the entire alliance.”

While some of NATO’s 30 member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, NATO as an organisation is not.

However, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said in a joint statement: “We would want to urgently present Ukrainian individuals with weapons, ammunition and another type of navy assist to defend itself in addition to financial, monetary and political help and assist, humanitarian assist.”

The Pentagon has additionally put as much as 8,500 US troops on heightened alert, so they are going to be ready to deploy if wanted to reassure different allies.