Denmark expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ accused of spying

Denmark stated Tuesday it’s expelling 15 Russian “intelligence officers” registered as diplomats within the nation following related strikes by quite a lot of EU international locations, together with Germany and France.

The Russian residents involved could have 14 days to go away the nation, the international ministry stated in a press release.

“We have established that the 15 expelled intelligence officers have conducted spying on Danish soil,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod informed reporters after a gathering in parliament.

Denmark wished to ship a “clear signal” that spying within the Nordic nation was “unacceptable,” he stated.

Russia’s ambassador to Denmark was knowledgeable of the choice early Tuesday, the place the federal government additionally expressed a “strong condemnation of Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha.”

“Deliberate attacks against civilians are a war crime,” it stated.

At the identical time, Copenhagen insisted on sustaining diplomatic relations with Moscow.

“Denmark does not wish to break diplomatic relations to Moscow. The Russian ambassador and the rest of the embassy in Copenhagen are therefore not included in the expulsion,” Kofod stated.

Horrific photos of corpses mendacity within the streets within the city of Bucha north-west of Kyiv, some with their palms certain behind them, following the Russian withdrawal have drawn worldwide condemnation of Russia, and the EU is contemplating extra sanctions.

Moscow has denied duty, suggesting the photographs are faux or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the world.

But newly launched satellite tv for pc pictures taken by Maxar Technologies in mid-March, earlier than the Russian withdrawal, confirmed what seemed to be our bodies in a few of the similar locations they have been later discovered by Ukrainian troops and seen by journalists.

On Monday, France expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany introduced it had expelled a “significant number” of Russian envoys.

