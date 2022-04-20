Denmark in Rwanda migrant-transfer talks

Denmark is in talks with Rwanda about organising a brand new process for transferring asylum seekers to the east African nation, mirroring a controversial comparable transfer by Britain introduced final week.

Denmark, which has gained notoriety within the final decade for its more and more harsh immigration insurance policies, handed a legislation final 12 months permitting refugees arriving on Danish soil to be moved to asylum centres in a companion nation.

But the Nordic nation, which drew the anger of human rights advocates, the United Nations and the European Commission over the transfer, had but to discover a keen vacation spot at the moment.

“Our dialogue with the Rwandan government includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers,” Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye stated in an emailed assertion to Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal would purpose to “ensure a more dignified approach than the criminal network of human traffickers that characterises migration across the Mediterranean today”, he stated.

Last week, Britain stated it deliberate to relocate 1000’s of asylum seekers to Rwanda, in a brand new deal aimed toward smashing people-smuggling networks and stemming the stream of migrants.

Denmark has not but struck a cope with Rwanda, the minister stated, however immigration audio system in parliament had been summoned to a gathering on the matter on Thursday subsequent week.

The authorities wants parliamentary backing for a possible cope with the African nation.