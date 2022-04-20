Denmark in talks with Rwanda over processing of asylum seekers

Denmark says it’s in talks with Rwanda about establishing a reception centre for asylum seekers after the same scheme was unveiled by the United Kingdom.

Under a controversial law passed last year, Denmark permits refugees arriving within the nation to be moved to asylum centres in a accomplice nation.

Danish integration minister Mattias Tesfaye travelled to Rwanda final yr, the place he signed a framework settlement to strengthen cooperation on immigration points.

“Denmark has good cooperation with Rwanda, based on a broad partnership,” he stated in an emailed assertion.

“We have been in close dialogue to further strengthen our partnership,” Tesfaye added.

The minister has pressured that no additional agreements on asylum centres have been reached however “confidential” talks between the 2 governments are ongoing.

Britain has additionally deliberate to ship some asylum seekers for processing in Rwanda as a part of a troublesome new immigration plan, nonetheless to be accredited by parliament.

Human rights teams and opposition politicians have condemned the proposals by London and Copenhagen as “unethical”.

But Denmark’s authorities says the plan is a “more dignified approach” to migration flows than “the criminal network of people smugglers”.

Tesfaye has additionally stated that the present European asylum system is “unsustainable” and that the settlement between London and Kigali as “a good step forward”.

“I hope that more European countries in the near future will support the vision of tackling irregular migration through agreements with countries outside Europe,” he stated within the assertion.

A parliamentary assembly on immigration in Denmark is about to happen subsequent week.