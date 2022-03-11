Denmark opens its arms to Ukrainians, while trying to send Syrian refugees home

Ukraine is now being pummelled by the identical Russian navy, forcing greater than 2.2 million individuals to flee to neighboring international locations, in accordance with the United Nations.

The Danish authorities is drafting laws that can droop asylum guidelines for Ukrainians, Rasmus Stoklund, the international affairs spokesperson for Denmark’s ruling Social Democratic Party, instructed CNN.

“They won’t be part of the asylum system,” Stocklund instructed CNN. Instead the proposed legislation will make it simpler for Ukrainians to receive residency permits “so they can quickly start in school, on an education or in a job,” in accordance with an announcement by the Danish immigration and integration ministry

This can be in step with the European Union granting momentary safety for Ukrainians, permitting them to enter the bloc and not using a visa and to decide on which nation to go to.

Those eligible can be given protected standing — much like that of a refugee — in any EU nation for a one-year interval, which can be reviewed in future. This is a stark distinction with the EU’s asylum guidelines the place refugees should ask for asylum within the first member state they entered. Efforts by the EU to reform this method and assist to equitably resettle asylum-seekers across the bloc have been unsuccessful.

While combating has subsided significantly within the area round Damascus, activists say the Danish authorities is actively placing Syrians in hurt’s means.

In an announcement to CNN, the Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration Affairs stated all refugees had been handled the identical. “Regardless of the law on temporary residence permits for persons expelled from Ukraine, all persons applying for asylum in Denmark have the same rights in the Danish asylum system.”

It added that about 30,000 Syrians who’ve been granted a residence allow in Denmark since 2014 nonetheless reside within the nation.

But Michala Clante Bendixen, the top of Refugees Welcome Denmark, which advocates for a streamlined asylum system, stated the disparity in remedy suggests the federal government locations a better worth on White lives.

Bendixen stated the 2015 migrant disaster had proven that: “If people arrive from Afghanistan or Syria, they will be met with suspicion, they will be called migrants until they [gain] refugee [status]. But now we immediately call Ukrainians refugees. What’s the difference?

“It’s so disappointing and so horrible that persons are so restricted of their empathy with different human beings on the earth,” she added.

Punitive policies

Syrian-born siblings Dania and Hussam, who integrated fully into Danish society after arriving in the country as refugees in 2015, have been caught in Denmark’s anti-immigrant dragnet, say campaigners.

The pair, now in their 20s and fluent Danish speakers, have spent the past year in limbo, after Danish authorities decided not to extend their father’s residency permit, which their own visas are linked to. They are appealing the decision.

Last year , the siblings instructed CNN they feared that in the event that they needed to return to Syria, they could possibly be punished for “turning our backs” on the regime. Hussam also risks being conscripted into the Syrian army, he said.

An estimated 600 of the more than 35,000 Syrian refugees who traveled to Denmark have been stripped of their residency status by immigration authorities, Bendixen says.

While the Danish government cannot repatriate Syrians as it does not have diplomatic relations with Syria, it aims to compel them to leave by making Denmark as inhospitable a place as possible to live in, and covering their travel costs to return, say asylum experts.

In 2021, Tesfaye, the Danish minister for immigration and integration, defended the policy in a statement to CNN, saying that “Denmark has been open and sincere from day one” that residence permits for Syrian refugees are “momentary, and that the allow could be revoked if the necessity for cover ceases to exist.

“The approach of the Danish government is to provide protection to those in need of it, but when the conditions in their home country have improved, former refugees should return to the home country and reestablish their life there,” Tesfaye added.

Those who’ve exhausted all authorized avenues to enchantment their misplaced residency standing face being despatched to deportation amenities, which Bendixen describes as open-air prisons designed to interrupt individuals down.

The facilities are partially open, which implies that occupants are capable of transfer out and in freely, however they need to test in each night, don’t have any earnings, and no proper to work or research. One such middle is round 4 miles from the closest bus cease, making virtually impossible for anybody to depart.

The transfer is only one of plenty of insurance policies by Danish authorities that seem to focus on the nation’s non-White immigrant community , critics say.

In 2019, the federal government started to manage the place immigrants lived by forcing social and ethnic change in 15 low-income housing estates throughout the nation. Authorities described them as “hard ghettos,” and are defined by Danish regulations partly in accordance with the races of residents.

And as Syrians braved treacherous journeys to achieve the protection of Europe, a so-called jewelry bill was rolled out in 2016, permitting the federal government to take sure belongings from asylum-seekers to contribute to the nation’s welfare state.

“We might as well be honest about the fact that we would rather help Ukrainian refugees than Somalians and Palestinians,” The former Liberal Party immigration minister Inger Stojberg, whose social gathering pushed by means of the so-called jewellery invoice, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday . “No one dares to say it like it is: It’s because the Ukrainians are more like us and because they are primarily Christians.”

Stoklund, international affairs spokesperson for the ruling Social Democratic Party, instructed CNN the jewellery legislation is not going to apply to Ukrainians as they won’t be a part of the asylum system if the draft laws is authorised.

That opt-out is “unfair,” in accordance with Bendixen, particularly contemplating the monetary burden different non-European refugees face in making an attempt to achieve security. “Ukrainians can just travel as tourists into Europe,” since they’ve loved visa-free standing within the EU since 2017.

“They don’t need human smugglers,” she defined. “They don’t need to risk their lives on small sinking boats or in the desert to travel safely to Europe … they will not have to go through the asylum system — which is very slow and can easily take a year before you get your case decided.”

Despite this, descriptions of Ukrainian refugees from politicians and within the media couldn’t be more different to the chaotic response to the 2015 migrant disaster pushed largely by the Syrian civil warfare.

“Part of the answer has to do with identity,” wrote migration and asylum professional Lamis Abdelaaty on Twitter . “Ukrainians are seen as White, Christian. Syrians, Afghans, and others are not perceived this way. People sympathize with refugees who they think share their race, religion, etc.”

“But identity is not the whole story,” stated Abdelaaty, an assistant professor at Syracuse University within the US state of New York. “There is a foreign policy dimension to this too. It matters that Ukrainians are fleeing a Russian invasion. Welcoming them is another way for European countries to condemn Putin and to powerfully signal which side of the conflict they are on.”

The 2015 migrant disaster noticed an estimated 1 million asylum-seekers enter Europe. They had been greeted by a skeptical press, an increase in anti-migrant policymaking — as seen in Denmark — and an increase in help for far-right events, following a sequence of ISIS terrorist assaults over the next 12 months.

“And, now, suddenly, even more people are arriving in two weeks and everybody’s like: ‘Oh, yeah, we can handle it and we have lots of space and they should be welcome,'” Bendixen stated.

As Russian airstrikes change into extra indiscriminate, the United Nations stated Tuesday that the outflow of Ukrainian refugees hit 2 million as primarily girls, kids, and the aged search refuge from the unprovoked aggression. Those numbers are anticipated to swell as assaults intensify on plenty of key cities and cities.

The response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reveals that international locations like Denmark can absorb refugees with compassion. The coloration of a refugee’s pores and skin, or their faith, should have no bearing on that response, activists say.