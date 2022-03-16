Denmark proposes ban on selling cigarettes to people born after 2010

Denmark has unveiled plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and nicotine merchandise to any residents born after 2010.

The transfer goals to stop the following era of Danes from touching any type of tobacco, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke advised a press convention.

“If necessary, we are ready to ban sales to this generation [born in 2010] by gradually raising the purchase age limit,” Heunicke mentioned.

Under present guidelines, Danish residents below the age of 18 are banned from shopping for tobacco or smoking digital cigarettes.

But round 31% of individuals aged between 15 and 29 nonetheless smoke, Heunicke mentioned.

The Health Minister added that smoking is the main reason behind most cancers within the Nordic nation, inflicting 13,600 deaths a 12 months.

According to a survey commissioned by the Danish Cancer Association, 64% of respondents are in favour of the plan to ban the sale of cigarettes to these born after 2010. Among 18-34-year-olds, 67% of these surveyed have been in favour.

In December, New Zealand introduced that it will steadily ban the sale of tobacco from 2027 by elevating the age at which it may be bought.

In Denmark, the Social Democrat authorities additionally intends to deal with alcohol consumption amongst younger individuals.

Authorities plan to boost the age restrict for the acquisition of alcoholic drinks from 16 to 18 for all drinks containing lower than 16.5% alcohol.