Denmark summons Russian ambassador after spy plane violates Danish airspace

Denmark summoned Russia’s ambassador after a Russian spy aircraft violated its airspace, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod mentioned on Sunday, a day after Sweden introduced the same violation.

“The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday, asserting a “new Russian violation of Danish airspace”.

The Russian aircraft entered Danish airspace on Friday east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm earlier than flying into Sweden’s airspace, the Danish authorities mentioned.

Sweden’s protection officers introduced the violation on Saturday.

“This is completely unacceptable and extremely worrying in the current situation,” Kofod mentioned, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the tensions between Moscow and the NATO, of which Denmark is a member nation.

The minister informed Danish information company Ritzau: “We are in a special situation across the whole of Europe. That is why, of course, it is really serious when we see Russia violating our airspace. Therefore, we have called in the Ambassador so that we can make that view clear to Russia.”

