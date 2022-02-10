Denmark to allow US troops on its soil as part of new defense agreement

Amid rising tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, NATO member Denmark mentioned Thursday mentioned it was prepared to permit US army troops on its soil as a part of a brand new bilateral protection settlement with the US.

The Scandinavian nation has develop into one in every of Washington’s closest European allies up to now 20 years, having fought alongside the US in Iraq.

“The United States has reached out to Denmark, proposing a bilateral defense cooperation,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen advised reporters.

“The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined but it could include the presence of US troops, material and military equipment on Danish soil,” she added.

The negotiations aren’t a results of the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine, however the disaster illustrates the necessity for extra cooperation, Frederiksen mentioned.

“NATO and the United States are guarantors of our security. That is why we join forces with the United States when Western values such as democracy and freedom are under threat,” mentioned Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov, who was additionally current at Thursday’s press convention.

